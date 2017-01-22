Youths Ambush Akpabio In Akwa-Ibom - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Akwa-Ibom state governor and current Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio was on Saturday mobbed by excited youths at the wedding reception of Mr Emmanuel Nicholas Okokon (aka White Bum Bum) at Emerald Event Centre along Nsikak Eduok Avenue.

A visibly surprised Akpabio was shot of words as he kept smiling and playing with the youths.

However, Sen Akpabio urged Akwa Ibom people to continually support Mr Udom Emmanuel and his administration as he is very sure that Gov Udom will not disappoint them.

The former Governor and Senate Minority Leader, Sen Godswill Akpabio acknowledged that with the pace of ongoing projects in the State, he is satisfied with the Gov Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

He noted that he personally went to Eket – Ibeno road to see things for himself, and it is surprising to him that the road is almost near completion.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment