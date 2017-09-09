The organisers of the National youth council of Nigeria are in a messy situation after a group of Nigerians alledged that the organisers had mobilised them to pray for President Buhari’s health to improve after he got back from his 103 days leave on health grounds.

According to reports from PoliticsNGR, it was learnt that the Group grounded a vehicle belonging to the chairman of the Taraba state chapter of the NYCN, Mr Emma George and accussed him of misappropraion of funds.

Recall that President buhari on several occassions, had gone outside the country to seek medical attention since his election.

The “prayer warriors” had gathered together demanding for their fee of N1500 as agreed by both parties. One of them was heard saying; “We were mobilized from far places, Keffi, Mararaba, and we started the prayer 9 O’clock and till now we have not eaten any thing.

“We can’t even go home because we all brought other people, the refusal to pay us has left us stranded. We heard they wanted to hold a meeting here (ChelseaHotel), and then decided to come. We didn’t see him but we seized the car from his driver.”

Another aggrieved prayer warrior said, “Is that how to move Nigeria forward? Money meant for many people was taken by one person.”

