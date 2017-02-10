Youtuber creates Obama basketball avatar on NBA 2017 - The Herald Nigeria

Obama for MVP!!!

Youtube personality NykeFaller created an incredible NBA 2K17 “MyPlayer” version of Barack Obama which takes us from his journey as 44th President of the United States to #44 on the Charlotte Hornets.

While it was common knowledge that Barack had some game on the basketball court, the highly adapted MyPlayer character enjoyed a massive boost in basketball stats, enabling the former POTUS to throw down 360 dunks while wearing custom Air Jordans and dabbing opponents to death.

The facial and body art was good enough to pass as the former US President’s, but his voice sounds a little higher pitched compared to the real Obama.

