Yuletide: Cleric urges motorists to imbibe culture of safe driving

Pastor Emmanuel Brown, the State Pastor of Gateway International Church, has urged motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving during the Christmas and New Year period.

The pastor gave the advice in his sermon entitled: “The Children of God will End Well”on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

According to him, motorists will only endanger their lives and others if they should take alcohol while driving.

“If you must drink, do not drive and if you must drive, do not drink, for it is dangerous to you and your passengers,” he advised.

Taking his lesson from the Bible, he said the children of God must end well, even in the present economic condition of Nigeria, for God will not allow his people to go hungry or begging.

“Coping in this present economic recession is costly but it pays at the end, we must avoid hanging out with ungodly people and flee from all kinds of sin as to make heaven at last.

“Righteousness is profitable to the human live, our bodies, businesses, mansion, wealth, children, even the generations unborn and our nation at large; it is God’s commandment to man.

“Our leaders at all levels must embrace righteousness which every believer must practice, and hate what is evil, for righteousness exalts a nation: but sin is a reproach to any one,” he said.

The cleric, therefore, urged Christians to purge themselves with the blood of Jesus Christ in addition to engaging in scheduled prayers, resisting every temptation and embracing the peace of God. (NAN)

FS/OSA/MO

