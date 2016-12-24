Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 700 personnel to beef up security in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it had mobilised over 700 personnel to beef up security during Christmas celebration in the state.

The Corps’s spokesperson, Mr Adamun Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Dutse.

Abdullahi said the measure was aimed at ensuring a hitch-free, peaceful and successful celebrations.

He explained that the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Malam Muhammad Durumin-Iya, charged the personnel to discharge their duties diligently and professionally.

The spokesperson told NAN that the officers would be stationed at strategic locations across major towns in the state to monitor activities during the Yuletide period.

According to him, others would be stationed at churches, children parks and other places of public interest.

Abdullahi, therefore, enjoined people to be law abiding and security conscious at all times particularly during the festivities.

He further appealed to motorists to cooperate with the NSCDC and other security personnel on duty during the period, to avert incidences of crashes on the roads.

The spokesperson also urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security formation within their localities

Abdullahi reiterated the commitment of the corps to providing security to lives and property in the state.(NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment