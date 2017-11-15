Ghanian actress, Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy, Jamie Harrison whom she recently had a daughter for is allegedly still married to a Nigerian model, Keela.

Keela is a fashion model, from Akwa-Ibom State and a graduate of University of Calabar.

Yvonne Nelson had recently granted an interview with WOW Magazine, where she finally disclosed her baby daddy’s identity and also revealed that he has kids with another woman.

According to the photo below gotten from Keela’s Instagram page, she has been married to Jamie since 2015.

Keela says there hasn’t been any discussion on divorce hence the reason the reason why he could not marry Yvonne.

In what’s said to be a leaked chat Keela said Jamie is a “lazy ass, broke ex-convict and woman abuser.”

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

