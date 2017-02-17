Zahra Buhari-Indimi Celebrates Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari On Her Birthday - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra who recently got married into the billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s family took to her social media page to wish her mother and the first lady a happy birthday.

The first lady and wife of the president, Aisha Buhari clocks 45 today February 17th, 2017.

Zahra Buhari Indimi on her social media page wrote:

Happy birthday to Nigeria’s First Lady @aishambuhari but most importantly happy birthday to you mummy, temple of greatness, reservoir of inspiration and a light to everyone that comes next to you.. so kindhearted, wise and special in every way.. May Allah increase you in every way my darling Mother❤

Lots of love xxxxx

