President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari who some months ago got married to her hearthrob and son of billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi has shared new photos with her man, Ahmed.

The president’s daughter, who got married in December, 2016 had a lavish wedding which lasted a week.

Following the wedding, the couple proceeded on a vacation from where photos were shared.

President Buhari’s daughter shared the photos below on her social media page:

