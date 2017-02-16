Zamfara Govt House, others in blackout for not paying electricity bill

Zamfara State Government House in Gusau has remained in darkness following the disconnection of electricity supply to the premises by the Kaduna Power Holding Company.

Speaking to journalists on the development on Wednesday, the Business Development and Relationship Officer of the company in Gusau Area Office, Mr. Aminu Yakubu, said the action followed the failure of the state government to settle its bills.

Yakubu said the state government had continuously failed to pay its electricity bills over the years.

He said the disconnection affected some other state government’s offices including the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital which was also disconnected in spite of the fact that it was providing essential services.

Yakubu said the state government, which had a monthly electricity bill of between N15 million and N20 million, was now owing the company about N400 million.

“Since there was no indication that the state government would pay, my head office directed that we cut the supply until the debt is settled, ” the officer said.

Yakubu, however, said that the state House of Assembly had invited him to explain the reason company cut power supply to the state government.

“I explained the debt profile and the legislators promised to talk to the executive so that the money being owed would be settled,” he said.

Yakubu said his office was now waiting to hear from the lawmakers and if nothing positive was done, he would wait for further directive from his headquarters. (NAN)

