Zamfara Govt. releases N49m for renovation of NYSC orientation cam

The Zamfara State Government has released N49 million for the renovation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe.

The state Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Skills Acquisition, Alhaji Abdullahi Girbinbore, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the ongoing renovation of the camp on Friday.

He said that the gesture was in line with the state government’s plan to upgrade the camp facilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC had solicited the state government’s assistance to rehabilitate the camp facilities due to its dilapidated state.

The commissioner, who commended the contractor for the high quality of work done so far, urged him to ensure speedy completion of the project.

“Apart from the total renovation of this camp, the state government will award other contracts later to improve water supply and beddings among others,” he said.

In her remarks, the state NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Rahamatu Sanda, thanked the state government for the project.

Sanda said that the project would enhance the wellbeing of the corps members and show that the state government supported the scheme.

She said the NYSC would continue to cooperate with the state government and other stakeholders in contributing to the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total 3,950 corps members were posted to the state as 2016 Batch B stream 2, and are undergoing three weeks orientation training in the camp. (NAN)

