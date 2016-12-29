 Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills

davido-range

Nigerian singer, Davido has had a good run in 2016 although he admitted to taking a break from his music some months ago.

Following the admission in which he claimed he doesn’t deserve any music awards for the year 2016, the singer released an EP for his fans.

Signin off the year on a high note, Davido the self dubbed ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ acquired for himself a sweet 2017 Range Rover sports automobile.

The singer also took to his social media account to show off Dollar bills as he captioned his Snao ‘Zero Recession’.

See Davido’s new car and his social media stunt below:

davido-range

davido-range

davido-range

davido-range

davido-range

davido-range

davido-range

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar