Zimbabwe to spend $58m on road construction - The Herald Nigeria

The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) on Tuesday said it had raised 58.6 million dollars through an infrastructure bond issued to mobilise funds for a national emergency road construction programme.

“Zinara entered into the Zimbabwe financial market for the purpose of raising short-term debt of 100 million dollars by leveraging on 2017 disbursements,’’ the state media New Ziana quoted from the statement of Zinara.

Due to the heavy rains and floods in the last rainy season, most of the country’s roads were already in a poor state owing to years of neglect.

On the other hand, the Zimbabwean Government has been making efforts to rehabilitate major highways, having completed the rehabilitation of the Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare highway.

(Xinhua/NAN)

FAT/AFA

=======

