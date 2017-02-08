25-year-old man arrested for killing father with axe in Jigawa - The Herald Nigeria

25-year-old Abdulhamid Abdullahi has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for allegedly killing his 65-year-old father, Shuaibu Abdullahi, in Jigawa.

The sad incident took place on February 5th while Abdulhamid was trying to attack his brother whom he suspected was responsible for influencing their father from allowing him to get married.

As Abdullahi was chasing his elder brother with the axe, the brother ran into their father’s room. This prompted the father to come out to investigate what was going on and Abdullahi mistakenly brought down the axe on his father’s head three times.

Shuaibu was taken to a hospital in Birniwa Local Government Area from where he was referred to Nguru Hospital in Yobe, where he was confirmed dead.

According to reports, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Alhaji Jinjiri Abdul, disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse, revealing that the suspect was arrested in Kirikasamma Local Government Area, Jigawa, on Feb. 5 and will be taken to court immediately.

