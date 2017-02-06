 28 Ships laden with petroleum products, food items, to arrive Lagos ports

Twenty eight ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Feb. 6 to Feb. 25.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its publication – `Shipping Position’, – that five of the expected ships would berth with diesel and petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 23 ships contained buck wheat, general cargoes, base oil, frozen fish, bulk salt, steel products, diplomatic, bulk sugar and containers.

The document noted that eight ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk wheat, diesel and petrol.

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 other ships are at the ports discharging empty containers, bulk wheat, bulk gas, fertiliser, containers, bulk corn, soya beans and petrol. (NAN)
