A seven-year-old, became the spotlight of the 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon when she completed 10km of the 42km race.

Damilola Oluwaseun, who joined the race from her home at a distance of 32km, which is at the end of Lekki Bridge, said she was elated to have ran 10km.

She was received with a wondrous applause as she finished the race.

“I feel happy that I was able to run the 10km, it was not easy but it was worth trying. It feels good,’’ she said.

