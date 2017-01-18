Al-Mustapha urges journalists to adhere to professional ethics

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on Wednesday urged journalists to adhere strictly to their professional ethics.

Al-Mustapha made the call in a statement he released in Abuja.

He said he was particularly taken aback in the manner the legal issue between him and the Lagos State Government at the Supreme Court was published by some Newspapers.

He decried lack of professionalism in the print media, adding that the current Nigeria print media “bias contravened the standard of true journalism“.

“ One such misleading news was the Supreme Court statement on the case of Almustapha vs. Lagos State Government.

“ Some Newspapers completely reported out of context and inaccurate information to tarnish the image of the respondent perhaps taking side with their pay masters. This is unprofessional.

“ We call on all Nigerians to note that what was reported are baseless and condemn the false and inaccurate reporting techniques of these newspapers, “ Al-mustapha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court had recently granted Lagos State leave to appeal against acquittal of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha of the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on July 12, 2013 acquitted Al-Mustapha of the murder charge.

Kudirat was a wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Lagos State Government accused Al-Mustapha, the Chief Security Officer of late Gen. Sani Abacha, of playing a role in her murder.

Justice Walter Onnoghen held that Lagos State’s application for the leave was successful since it was not challenged. (NAN)

