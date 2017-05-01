Ambode cautions workers on the impact of industrial unrest

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has cautioned both the public and private sectors’ workers on the negative impact of industrial unrest by workers.

He warned that such could worsen the economic situation in the country.

Ambode spoke at the Agege Stadium in Lagos as he joined workers from the state to mark the 2017 International May Day.

He said that incessant strikes would create chaos rather than solve the myriads of issues plaguing the national economy.

“I want to seize this opportunity to urge the organised labour to continue to show understanding while rightly insisting on due and just entitlements for their members.

“This is because; any industrial unrest will compound the challenges of economic recession,’’ he said.

The governor said that his administration was aware of the need to deliver effective and efficient service to the people.

To achieve this, officers of the Lagos State Public Service must be continually equipped with the necessary competencies and skills, he said.

“ Our government and other stakeholders in the management of our economy will continue to double their efforts and explore innovative means of addressing the economic recession.

“This will make life abundant and worthwhile for the Nigerian workers who are the real engines of growth in our country,” Ambode said.

Meanwhile, Mr Joe Ajaero, the President of the United Labour Congress (ULC) called on the Federal Government to strengthen policies and programmes that would revitalise the economy and guarantee hope for the citizens.

Ajaero who addressed workers who converged on National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, said that the government must improve the nation’s economy.

The ULC leader who advocated N96,000 as the minimum wage for workers said that the rising costs of living, stagnation, job losses, absent of electricity, ill-equipped schools and unstable naira have increased workers’ hardships.

He said that these could only be stemmed by well thought-out policies and commitment for implementation.

“It is the concrete steps that the people see that will rekindle hope in hem and help them stand together to weather this economic storm.

“We urge the government to make the economy work for the masses and workers. It is only economic programmes that are pro-poor and pro-workers that are capable of driving our nation out of recession,’’ he said.

The ULC president, however, commended the government for ensuring that the value of the naira appreciates against other international currencies in the foreign exchange market.

He stressed that much still needed to be done to ensure a more appropriate rate that would help reduce inflation and stabilise national aggregates. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment