Apostle Suleiman Should Apologize For His Hateful Comments Against Fulani Herdsmen - Freeze - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian OAP, Freeze has reacted to the statement made by Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries telling his body guards and church members to kill any Fulani herdsman seen around him.

Recall that the cleric had issued a warning to members of his church urging them to kill any Fulani herdsmen seen around him following a call he received in which the caller warned him against herdsmen adding that they were planning to hurt him.

In reaction to the statement, OAP Freeze took to his Instagram page to write:

If we cut their heads, what makes us different from the Boko Haram and ISIS terrorists we are complaining about? We should be ‘Christ like’ as Christians.

—–

I respect Apostle Suleiman a lot for his giving spirit, and expect him to apologise for this hateful and insinuating statement. It’s human to err and what’s happening in Southern Kaduna is sad and infuriating!

—–

IN ALL FAIRNESS, CHRISTIANS HAVE A RIGHT TO BE ANGRY!

—–

However, instead of fueling the hate, let’s neutralise it with love.

Remember, when fighting a fire, the fire service usually uses water. FRZ

—–

Matthew Chapter 26 verse

50: Jesus replied, “Do what you came for, friend.”

Then the men stepped forward, seized Jesus and arrested him.

51: With that, one of Jesus’ companions reached for his sword, drew it out and struck the servant of the high priest, cutting off his ear.

52: “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him, “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.

