Arsenal Keep Top Four Hopes Alive - The Herald Nigeria

Arsenal kept up their top-four chase as a late Robert Huth own goal gave them victory against a stubborn Leicester side.

The home supporters at Emirates Stadium seemed set for a deflating evening before Nacho Monreal’s shot found the bottom corner via the German defender’s chest four minutes from time.

Alexis Sanchez had rattled the bar and been denied by Huth’s last-ditch challenge in the Gunners’ best chances before the goal.

But Leicester also threatened, with Riyad Mahrez bringing a superb save out of Petr Cech in the first half, and then had furious penalty appeals turned down at the death.

The win lifted Arsenal one place to sixth, four points behind fourth-place Manchester City and three points below fifth-place Manchester United.

Arsenal have played the same number of games as City and United, who meet in the Manchester derby on Thursday.

“Leicester were hard to break down, but we were patient and did not give away any chances,” said Wenger, whose side visit Spurs in the north London derby this Sunday.

“Every win gives you a little more momentum.

“I don’t have a preference for the Manchester derby. We don’t have to look much at the others. We just have to look after ourselves. The target is clear for us.”

