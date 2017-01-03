 Association decries shortage of physiotherapists in hospitals

The Nigerian Society of Physiotherapists (NSP) has expressed concern over the shortage of physiotherapists in Nigerian hospitals.

The National President of the association, Dr Rufa’i Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano that the Federal Government should urgently address the dearth of physiotherapists.

Yusuf said, “It is worrisome when you go to many hospitals in the country with many bed spaces but you will find only five physiotherapists.”

According to him, the few physiotherapists you will find in the hospitals are not enough to take care of the high number of patients with cases related to physiotherapy.

“Nigerians need to enjoy such services and our agenda is not only to ensure our well-being, but the well-being of the general public.”

Yusuf described as unfortunate that such opportunity had not been given to physiotherapists while there were many patients that needed their services but could not receive proper attention due to the shortage.

“When we forward request to the hospitals, they tell us their hands are tied, which means they cannot afford to employ more physiotherapists due to lack of funds,” he said.

The president stressed the need for the hospitals to include recruitment of physiotherapists in their annual budget so as to ensure employment of more professionals in the hospitals across the country.

“It is only by so doing that the wide gap caused as a result of the shortage, can be filled,” he said.

Yusuf called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all other stakeholders in the health sector to intervene so as to save the lives of Nigerians in dire need of the services of physiotherapists. (NAN)

