AY Makun announces new movie “10 Days in Sun City”

Award-winning Nigerian actor and stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, is set to release a new movie “10 Days in Sun City”.

AY who dropped the hint on his Instagram handled and shared a photo from his production wrote: “Production meeting is in progress for my new movie ‘10 Days in Sun City.”

He is yet to reveal more details about his upcoming movie.

The actor is still basking in the success and popularity of his movie, “30 Days in Atlanta,” with the highest domestic gross of N137 million.

The comedy movie was also recognised by the 2017 Guinness World Records, as one of the films with the highest domestic gross in the territories of Bollywood and Hollywood, listed alongside “PK” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,”.

It was the first time that the Nigerian movie industry received such recognition by the ‘Guinness World Records’ since inception in 1955.

Thereafter, AY’s second movie titled: “A Trip to Jamaica” was premiered in Sept 2016, and grossed N168 million at the box office within three months of its premiering at cinemas.

It surpassed the N137 million record set by Guinness World Record holder, “30 Days in Atlanta”, to become the highest grossing movie of 2016 in Nigeria.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment