Why We Banned Other Islamic Religious Associations - Katsina University - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Authorities of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University in Katsina has denied reports making rounds in the media regarding an internal memorandum iin which it granted approval to only the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN.

Speaking on the memorandum, the Acting Dean of the Students Affairs Department of the University, Sulaiman Kankara said: “Actually there is one misconception in the memo. But the fact of the matter is that in Umaru Yar’Ádua University, there is no association known as Christian Students Association.

“There is one religious association and subsidiary Islamic students associations like the Tijjanniya Students Movement in Nigeria, Academic Forum of Islamic Movement in Nigeria and many associations like that.

“They are Islamic students association. So what we want is to have a single union which will be the mouthpiece of muslim students and that is the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria.

“It has nothing to do with any Christian group because up till now, I have not received any application requesting registration of Christian Students Society.

“And once they do that, we are ready to register them. Even as at last week, we said the two religious group to be recognised by the university will be the Muslim one and one from Christian side.

“Up till now we are to receive any application for the registration of any Christian association in the university from any group.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment