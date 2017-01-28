Bayern Munich remain three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating Werder Bremen. - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Bayern Munich remain three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating Werder Bremen.

Arjen Robben opened the scoring for the champions when he drilled home after good work on the wing from Franck Ribery.

David Alaba made it 2-0 in first-half injury time when he curled a free-kick in.

Max Kruse pulled one back when he shook off Alaba before finishing, but the 15th-placed hosts could not equalise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayern remain three points above RB Leipzig, who beat Hoffenheim 2-1.

In other Bundesliga matches played on Saturday, FC Ingolstadt beat visiting Hamburger SV 3-1, FC Koln whipped hosts Darmstadt 98 6-1, while FC Augsburg beat hosts VfL Wolfsburg.(NAN)

