BB Naija: Watch The Moment Gifty Shades Banky W, Calls Him 'Proud' And 'Fake' - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians on social media are currently agog over the comment made by one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Gifty, regarding Nigerian artistes, Banky W and Falz.
Banky W who had visited the housemates in South Africa to encourage them met with a shocker following his departure as the housemate branded him ‘proud’.
Gifty following Banky W’s exit was asked during the Diary session what she thought of the artiste and she dropped the bombshell calling him ‘proud’ and ‘fake’.
Watch her throw the viral jibe at the EME Boss below: