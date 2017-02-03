Beyonce Is Getting Set To Make Another Major Announcement - The Herald Nigeria

American singer, Beyoncé who announced she’s pregnant with twins and subsequently broke the internet with her pregnancy photoshoot, is getting set to make yet another major announcement.

The singer, who is expecting twins with husband and Rapper, Jay Z is reported to be launching a new perfume line, not for her, but her daughter, Blue Ivy.

According to reports, Beyoncé’s company is looking to launch a range of beauty products ranging from hair care products to clothing, mobile devices, video games and lots more under the Blue Ivy Carter line.

TMZ confirmed that the company had already filed for legal documents in view of the product line which is expected to be approved soon.

However, this is Beyoncé’s second attempt at going commercial with her daughter as she had earlier in 2012 filed for the Blue Ivy line which was declined because someone apparently beat her to the name.

