 Billionaire Businessman, Ahmadu Chanchangi Is Dead - The Herald Nigeria

Billionaire Businessman, Ahmadu Chanchangi Is Dead

The chairman of Chanchangi Airline, Ahmadu Chanchangi has been reported dead.

The billionaire businessman was reported to have died at 86 after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

Confirming the demise of the businessman, a family source dsiclosed that Ahmadu Chanchangi died this morning along the Kaduna-Abuja road while he was being rushed to a hospital in Abuja.

The businessman is survived by three wives and about thirty three children.

One of the billionaire’s children is Hon. Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.

The family source further revealed that the businessman will be buried today at the Bashama road cemetery in Taraba state according to Islamic right.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“In the name of God, stop a moment, cease your work, look around you.”
- Leo Tolstoy.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar