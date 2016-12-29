 Blac Chyna Flaunts Boobs As She Rocks Blonde Dreads - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Blac Chyna Flaunts Boobs As She Rocks Blonde Dreads

chyna

American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna has redefined her look following the clash she had with her fiance, Rob Kardashian.

Recall that the model was some weeks ago exposed on social media by hackers who exposed her plans to dump Rob Kardashian after the birth of their baby girl, Dream.

The couple who have since resolved their differences and have moved back in together released photos together confirming they’ve resolved their differences and to celebrate the festive season.

Blac Chyna opted for the blonde dreads as she flaunts her boobs. See photos below:

blac-chyna-rocks-blonde-dreads

blac-chyna-rocks-blonde-dreads

blac-chyna-rocks-blonde-dreads

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

