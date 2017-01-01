Buhari, Osinbajo To Spend N100m On New Kitchen Utensils In 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The presidency has estimated the sum of N100.8 million for kitchen and catering equipment in the 2017 budget proposal which was presented to the National Assembly in December 2016.

It will be recalled that in the 2015 budget, jointly executed by the Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari administrations, a total of N237. 4 million was allocated for kitchen items.

In 2016, President Buhari assigned N88.1 million for the same items.

This bring to N325.5 million the total money spent on the recurring catering and kitchen equipment between 2015 and 2016.

President Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo share separate budget for catering and kitchen equipment. This excludes the budget for food stuff for both wings of the Aso Rock Villa.

For President Buhari, N114.97 million is proposed for food stuff and catering materials, Vice president Osinbajo would to get N53.50 million.

Osinbajo’s proposed allocation is higher N16.7 million and N11.7 spent in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

In a similar vein, Nigeria will spend N432 million to buy cars for the nation’s former presidents and vice presidents in 2017.

The sum, which is contained in the 2017 budget, was allocated by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The sum of N280.099 million was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for the seven former Presidents and Heads of State while N120.090 million was set aside to buy cars for the four former Vice Presidents and Chiefs of General Staff.

The former Presidents and former Heads of State are General Yakubu Gowon, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, General Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Olusegun Obasanjo, and Goodluck Jonathan.

The former Vice Presidents and former Chiefs of General Staff are Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Air Cdr Ebitu Ukiwe, General Oladipupo Diya, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Alhaji Namadi Sambo.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment