Buhari Is A Liar, Shehu Sani Hits Buhari Back For Not Prosecuting SGF, Babachir Lawal - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 Buhari Is A Liar, Shehu Sani Hits Buhari Back For Not Prosecuting SGF, Babachir Lawal

Buhari Is A Liar, Shehu Sani Hits Buhari Back For Not Prosecuting SGF, Babachir Lawal

The President, Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on a 10-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom has written a letter to the senate indicating why he can’t order the probe of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The president in his letter which came in response to the calls by senators for the arrest and probe of the SGF after he was indicted in the Interim Report of The Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East noted that the SGF was not given the proper channel to defend himself amongst other excuses.

Buhari said:

Following the reading of the letter to the floor of the Nigerian senate, the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East, Shehu Sani, reacted to the president’s letter calling him a liar.

Shehu Sani according to the Senate’s Twitter handle was reported to have tagged all Buhari cited as excuses in the letter to the senate as a lie.

