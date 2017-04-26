Why Buhari Triumphed Over Boko Haram Insurgents - Goodluck Jonathan - The Herald Nigeria

The former president of the country, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has in a new book titled “Against The Run of Play,” written by the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Olusegun Adeniyi revealed the reason behind president Muhammadu Buhari’s success in the fight against insurgency.

The former president who in the book claimed that the 44th United states president, Barack Obama had a role to play in the election of president Muhammadu Buhari noted that the president is enjoying the fact that he is a northerner in his war against insurgency.

While applauding Muhammadu Buhari’s success, Goodluck Jonathan admitted that he enjoyed the same level of favour before the Niger Delta militants when he was the president.

He said: “What is happening now with regards to Boko Haram was the same thing that happened to me regarding Niger Delta militants in 2007.

“I did my best and so did the military, though I can understand if there is greater commitment to the fight now than in the past. In my time, Boko Haram said they were fighting an infidel government. That naturally has to change since they cannot also call Buhari an infidel.

“There is a feeling of ‘our man is there now’ that you cannot discountenance. It was the same feeling with me with the Niger Delta militants at the initial stage in 2007.”

