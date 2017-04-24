Why Buhari will win 2019 elections - Civil society group - The Herald Nigeria

A Civil Society Organisations, the National Coalition of Patriots for Positive Change has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office for successfully decimating the Boko Haram insurgency as well as suppressing other forms of terrorism across the country.

The group said the country at this point is in dire need of peace and stability as it moves on with its economic recovery process. It said besides, the administration of President Buhari has also done extremely well in other critical areas of the economy that has earned Nigeria commendations from wide and far.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, President of the group, Charles Mbani and it’s Secretary General, Israel Akindele said President Buhari has indeed fulfilled his campaign promises of defeating Boko Haram to Nigerians in two years of his administration.

In his address, Mbani urged Buhari to seek a second term in office, not just to consolidate on his developmental agenda, but to ensure that never again in our history as a nation would we be held ransom by insurgents and terrorist.

Mbani said Boko Haram insurgents were in control of over 20 local government areas in Borno state North-East Nigeria when Buhari took over the mantle of the country’s leadership

He said, “Today, no local government area in Borno state is under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. This is indeed a testament to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian cause. He has indeed matched words with action.

“Also, the Nigerian Military has reclaimed its pride of place on the continent of Africa evident in the commendations received so far. This was made possible by the quality of service chiefs appointed by President Muhammdu Buhari upon the assumption of office. The morale of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces have been bolstered for greater performance.

“The recapture of the once dreaded Sambisa forest by the Nigerian Military is also another good testimony of the victory over Boko Haram Insurgents that displaced over 2 million Nigerians from their towns and villages and resulted in the death of over 200,000 innocent Nigerians.”

He said with the foregoing, the group believes that President Buhari deserves another term of four years in office for him to consolidate on his numerous achievements, especially the war against terrorism and corruption.

He said, “we also believe that the purposeful leadership provided by President Muhammdu Buhari has returned Nigeria to the path of progress once again.

“We also appreciate the Nigerian military and urge the Service Chiefs never to relent in defending the Sovereignty and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Muhamadu Buhari has done excellently well, and it behooves on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise to the occasion and give him the much-needed support in the quest to take Nigeria to greater heights. He truly deserves a second term in office.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment