Cattle rustling: Niger NSCDC arrests 2 suspects, recovers 294 rams – Official

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp special squad in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers with 294 rams.

Mr Ibrahim Yahaya, the spokesman of the Command, confirmed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that the special squad located in Kontogora on Sunday got a distress call at about 11.30 p.m that some suspected cattle rustlers had arrived Tunga Wawa in Kontogora local government area of Niger state with some rustled rams.

He explained that the team lead by Asc1 G. Baba went to the said area and on sighting the officers the suspects took to their heels and left the rustled rams.

He said two of the suspects were however arrested while measures had been put in place to track and apprehend the remaining cattle rustlers.

Yahaya urged residents to give support to security operatives by offering useful information that could enable them to deal with all forms of security threats in the state. (NAN)

