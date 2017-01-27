Chelsea GoalKeeper, Courtois Shades Mikel Obi Over China Move - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Chelsea FC Goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has expressed his disapproval of Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi’s move to China.

The club’s goalkeeper who took a swipe at the Nigerian player over his move to Tianjin Teda of Chia in China disclosed that Mikel Obi’s move is more about his selfish interest and financial security.

Speaking on the move, Chelsea FC’s first choice goalkeeper noted that he will unlike Mikel Obi rather play for a big club and earn less than go for a small club and earn big.

This comes after Mikel Obi made a move to the Chinese side doubling his weekly pay from £70,000 at Chelsea to £140,000 at Tianjin Teda,

Courtois during a chat with Mirror UK said: “Some players are more concentrated on what they will do after their football career and want to make sure their lives are financially settled.

“I prefer to play in big teams, earn a little less money and win trophies.”

