Chelsea Gun Down Arsenal; Move 12 Points Clear - The Herald Nigeria

Chelsea moved 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over Arsenal.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring before a superb solo goal from Eden Hazard and a strike from Cesc Fabregas sealed victory for Antonio Conte’s men

An Eden Hazard-inspired Chelsea extended their lead at the Premier League summit with a dominant 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal.

Marcos Alonso gave Chelsea a 13th-minute lead, heading home the rebound when Diego Costa’s header looped up off the crossbar.

The wing-back’s robust challenge on Hector Bellerin that allowed him to score is likely to draw post-match rancour from Arsene Wenger, but the suspended Gunners manager could have no complaints when those alongside him in the stand were brought to their feet in the 53rd minute.

Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation goal for the visitors, who are now 12 points behind the league leaders.

