Collaborative efforts speed up resettlement of IDPs in Yobe

The Yobe Government, said on Saturday that collaboration among government, humanitarian partners and Non -Governmental Organisations, had facilitated speedy resettlement and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made this disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

Jidawa said that there were coordinated interventions among the partners supporting the IDPs in host communities and those who had returned to their villages.

“We have officially closed Bukar Ali IDP camp in Damaturu, following requests by the IDPs to return home as peace and normalcy prevailed in their communities.

“The state Resettlement and Rehabilitation Committee under the leadership of the state Deputy Governor, Abubakar Aliyu, has continued to support and deliver relief packages to the affected communities.

“Our plan for Pompomari IDP camp is that when we receive clearance from security agencies on the safety of the communities, we will mobilise the IDPs back home,” he said.

Jidawa said a committee headed by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Aji Bularafa, had visited Edo and Adamawa to evacuate the IDPs from the state.

“The committee did not find a single IDP of Yobe origin in the two states,” he said.

Jidawa said the resettlement committee was observing international best practices, supporting the IDPs so that they could live a dignified life.

He said that government and other humanitarian partners also supported the returnee communities with farm inputs to enable then embark on farming.

“I am glad that the communities now engage in farming and they are blessed with bumper harvests, which will also promote their resettlement and rehabilitation process,” Jidawa said. (NAN)

