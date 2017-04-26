Court Grants Patience Jonathan Access To $5.9m Account - The Herald Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, withdrew its application seeking to stop the execution of a court order which unfroze the Skye Bank account of Mrs. Patience Jonathan, the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, with a balance of $5.9m.

A counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, appeared before the Federal High Court in Lagos, which, on April 6, unfroze Patience’s account, stating that the commission had changed its mind about appealing the unfreezing order.

He equally told the presiding judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, that the commission was withdrawing its application seeking to stay the execution of the order.

