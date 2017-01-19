Customs Area Command collects N2bn in 2016 – Comptroller

The Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service for Niger, Kwara and Kogi states on Thursday announced the collection of N2.1 billion as revenue in 2016.

Alhaji Garba Ishaku, the Area Comptroller, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that the revenue target for 2016 was N 2.8 billion, an average of N235 million monthly.

He explained that the command made a total of 60 seizures with duty paid value of N 55.5 million.

” This represents 60 per cent increase as against 36 seizures with duty paid value of N 28.2 million in 2015.”

He explained that the rise in the number of seizures was due to relentless effort of the officers in the implementation of various strategies made by the command in checking the activities of smugglers.

The Area comptroller warned smugglers to stay away from the command as proactive security measures had been made to arrest and prosecute any one found doing the illegal business

He said that well armed personnel had been deployed in identified routes of smugglers to pave the way for their arrest .( NAN)

