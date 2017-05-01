Our Daughter's Husband Killed Her For Evil Purpose - Family Of Murdered Lagos Teacher - The Herald Nigeria

The family of a Lagos Teacher, Mrs. Titilayo Shodipo, allegedly murdered by her husband, Omolaja, in the Ikorodu area of the state, have claimed the man murdered her for evil purpose.

The family speaking through the other of the deceased, Maria Ahinaje begged the Nigerian Police and the Lagos State to take swift action in arresting the alleged murderer.

According to reports, Omolaja and his deceased wife’s marriage had been plagued with several issues. The marriage which lasted for seven years with four children however ended in Omolaja’s alleged murder of his wife.

The suspect, Omolaja, was reported to have brutally assaulted his wife last Monday leading to her death after he had stabbed her during another bout of disagreement at their home on Insurance Crescent, Logunlogun village, Igbo Olomu, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Residents were reported to have called the police from Owutu division after the 39-year-old teacher was found in a pool of her own blood.

The corpse of the decease was thereafter moved to the Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary, while the suspect was declared wanted.

Speaking to Punch on Friday, the family of the deceased teacher

revealed that they had earlier begged their daughter to quit the marriage but she refused because of her children.

The deceased’s mother, Maria further added that the suspect was a drunk father who had not been paying his dues.

“My daughter endured seven years of hardship and pain. When they started their relationship, I told her not to marry him, but she said she loved him.

“When they got married, he started beating her on a regular basis. He drank a lot and had extra-marital affairs. He would buy little foodstuffs for the family and when the food is exhausted, my daughter and her four children would start begging for food on the street.”

She added: “Most times, I had to send them foodstuffs and send money into her account for them to survive.”

Maria further disclosed that the suspect assaulted the mother of four during her second pregnancy.

“One day, she said she wanted to visit her family clinic in Ikorodu. Her father said she should use our hospital in Ketu and even gave her N3,000, and she agreed.

“Before we knew it, she called her father and said she was not returning again because her in-laws had intervened and persuaded her to return to her husband.

“I stopped going to their house three years ago because my daughter told her husband bad things about me, saying I didn’t encourage their union. Because of that, the man started misbehaving towards me.

“He probably used my daughter for evil purpose before stabbing her to death.”

Speaking on the sad passing of his daughter, the deceased’s father said: “We want government agencies to do their jobs and prosecute the suspect. The law should take its full course. They should find him and deal with him. However, we have decided not to pursue any case; we have handed over judgement to God as true Christians. Nothing will restore the life of our daughter.”

“But when our daughter insisted on marrying him, we had to let her have her way.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment