Drake Reportedly Parts Ways With Lover, Jennifer Lopez - The Herald Nigeria

Canadian Rapper, Aubrey Graham popularly known as Drake, has reportedly parted ways with his lover of two months, Jennifer Lopez.

According to multiple sources, the steamy relationship between the love birds has died down a bit.

US Weekly reported that the lovers are done for now as the 47-year-old J.Lo took to her social media page to post a cryptic message which reads; “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

However, there have been indications that the rapper may re-ignite the relationship from where the couple left it off when he returns from his European tour next month.

