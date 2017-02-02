Electricity workers union kicks, as Kaduna electric sacks 530 workers

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Thursday said the Kaduna Electric, has terminated the appointments of 530 of its members.

Ephraim James, Kaduna State Chairman of NUEE told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the company issued sack letters to the workers on February 1.

“The termination letters are being dispatched in batches, but so far we can confirm that 530 affected personnel had so far received their letters,“ he said.

In one of the sack letters obtained by NAN, which was signed by the company’s Managing Director, Garba Haruna, dated Jan. 31, 2017, hinged the decision on a `Talent Review’ conducted in 2016.

Part of the sack letter reads; we “regret to notify you that unfortunately your performance, conduct and competence level were found quite lower than expected standard.

“Consequently, we regret to inform you that your services are no longer required with effect from 1st February, 2017.”

NAN reports that the company, which distributes electricity to Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States had engaged the services of more than 2,000 staff in August 2015.

There was no immediate reaction from the company on the matter, but a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page by the managing director, congratulated those whose appoinments were confirmed.

“ On behalf of the Board and management of KE, I congratulate all employees who have been found competent to be confirmed as team members after the conclusion of the recent Talent Review.

“This exercise is another significant change towards our vision to be amongst the best DISCOs in Nigeria.

“The confirmed employees should see their confirmation as an exhibition of the company’s belief in attracting and retaining best available talents to build core competencies for our success,“ Haruna said. (NAN)

