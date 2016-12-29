This Is How Nigerian Men Steal Your Women - South African Politician Reveals - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A South African businessman and leader of the Patriotic Alliance political party, Gayton McKenzie has advised his country men and women on the tactics employed by Nigerian men to steal their women.

The businessman who urged South African men to emulate Nigerian men whom he described as ‘the Kings of Africa’ and make more money noted that the world is no longer a stone age and therefore gifts, not poems are essential in the smooth running of a relationship.

While promoting his soon-to-be released book, Hustlers Bible 2, Gayton McKenzie said: “South African men should forget about the scare tactic of lying about drugs regarding Nigerians, our ladies discovered it’s a blanket lie. Nigerian men know how to treat women; spending money on them instead of writing poems.

Further praising the Nigerian men and their method of wooing women, he continued: “Nigerian ni**as ain’t got time for poems, they give your girl cash and a good time. Poems don’t buy louboutins.”

“You want a girl that has a Prada bag but you have an Edgars account, don’t go look for trouble homie. Broke ni**as ain’t got no right to say ‘girls are not loyal’. loyalty to poverty you mean.”

Switching over his plane of advice from the men to women, Gayton McKenzie said: “When your boyfriend is jealous that you make more money than him, be sure that you [are] dating a child man, real ni**as appreciate hustler ladies.”

Bringing his advice to South African men to a nutsell, Gayton McKenzie urged the men to make more money and chart their way out of poverty.

Solidifying his advice with a life experience, Gayton McKenzie recalled the case of his cousin who came to him complaining that a rich man stole his woman.

“I told him to prepare to cry many more times unless he gets his money right.”

Also, he recalled an instance where another man lost his woman at a restaurant because he could not afford to buy her champagne.

He said: “I saw a couple drinking castle lite, the nijas at neighboring table sent a champagne; the guy sent it back, the girl followed the champagne.”

