February Protest: Police Begs 2face Idibia, Others Against Planned Protest - The Herald Nigeria

The Police High Command has pleaded with musician, 2Face Idibia and others to shelve their planned protests against the Buhari administration, in the interest of peace and public order.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday night, the police said they were in possession of ‘credible intelligence’ that some other groups are planning a counter protest or marches between 5th and 6th February, the days the 2Face group has also planned to hold protests in some parts of the country.

“If these various planned protests/ demonstrations are held as scheduled, that there may be breakdown of law and order, with attendant loss of lives and property”, the police said in the statement signed by CSP Jimoh Moshood.

To demonstrate that they were willing to employ any means necessary to keep the peace, the police said they were prepared “to employ every possible legal means for the maintenance of law and order; and for the protection of lives and property”.

“Consequently, members of the public, parents and guardians, religious/opinion leaders and other interest groups are strongly advised to prevail on their children and wards, followers and adherents not to allow themselves to be used by any group to cause disturbance of public peace and break down of law and order”.

The police statement appears to have countermanded the earlier position of the Lagos state Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, who said the police and 2face have reached an amicable solution about the protests and that there would be a protest at a designated place, but no street march.

The presidency spokesman, Laolu Akande also said earlier on Friday that the government will not stop any protest by any group.

Here is the full statement by the police:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in the media on the planned protests slated for 5th and 6th February, 2017 in Lagos and other States by different groups, one to be led by the popular musician INNOCENT IDIBIA aka TUFACE and other opposing groups.

Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned with the security implications with regard to the planned protest/demonstrations, and as the lead security Agency in the country, is fully aware and recognizes the constitutional rights of every citizen (including Tu Face and his group) to assemble and move freely in any part of the country.

In this regard, the Force is also cognizant of its constitutional responsibilities of taking any proactive/ preventive security measures:-

* In the interest of public safety, public order, public morality or public health.

* For the purposes of protecting lives and property, as well as the constitutional rights and freedom of other citizens.

The Nigeria Police Force is currently in possession of credible intelligence reports that other interest groups are equally planning to hold a counter protest/marches on the same days at the same places/cities as the Tu Face Group. If these various planned protests/ demonstrations are held as scheduled, that there may be breakdown of law and order, with attendant loss of lives and property.

To this end, the Nigeria Police Force deems it imperative to issue this press release:-

*. That Innocent Idibia (a.k.a Tu Face) and his group are hereby advised strongly to shelve their planned peaceful protest/demonstration in the interest of peace and security.

* That the other opposing groups are equally advised strongly to shelve its planned counter protest/demonstration in the interest of peace and security.

* That the Nigeria Police Force is prepared to employ every possible legal means for the maintenance of law and order; and for the protection of lives and property.

Consequently, members of the public, parents and guardians, religious/opinion leaders and other interest groups are strongly advised to prevail on their children and wards, followers and adherents not to allow themselves to be used by any group to cause disturbance of public peace and break down of law and order.

