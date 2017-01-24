FG orders investigation into why Big Brother Nigeria is being shot in South Africa - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate why the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show is being shot in South Africa.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed said the NBC should determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

”As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he said.

Lai Mohammed said while concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly (of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians), they should remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.

