Final Straw: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian In Another Crisis - The Herald Nigeria

The Blac Chyna-Rob Kardashian relationship may have hit the final breaking point following the multiple issues surrounding the relationship.

According to reports, the romance between the duo is really over as the couple have once again split and this time, it looks to be the final split.

The couple after their split have reportedly called off their wedding which is scheduled to hold this year.

Recall that the couple had broken up some weeks after they welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, after content of Blac Chyna’s chat with a friend was leaked online.

The latest separation comes after the couple celebrated their first anniversary together earlier in January.

A source told People’s Magazine: “They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off. They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

