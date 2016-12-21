 Former Governor James Ibori Released from UK Jail - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Governor James Ibori Released from UK Jail

James Ibori

The former Governor of Delta state, James Ibori, was released from prison today despite the UK’s home office trying to shut down his freedom.

According to the Vanguard, He was released a few minutes past noon upon a court order and his release was confirmed by his media aide Mr. Tony Elumenor,

The news had first been broken by BBC reporter James Easton who took to his twitter to say, “High Court says convicted Nigerian fraudster James must be released today despite Home Secretary attempts to detain and tag.”

ibori

Ibori was convicted on charges of fraud and was sentenced to a 13-year jail term. Whether he will return to Nigeria is unknown at this time.

Femi Famutimi
Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade.

