Funny Memes Trail CeeLo Green's Grammy Outfit - The Herald Nigeria

The Internet is reacting to the viral photos of CeeLo Green’s outfit to the 59th Grammy awards which held last night.

CeeLo Green chose to appear in a gold ensemble to the power event which held in Los Angeles, California and the internet cannot get enough of his outfit.

There have been several reactions to the outfit which has now gone viral.

See some reactions and meme inspired by the outfit below:

FYI: CeeLo Green will be going by CeeLo Gold tonight at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/WjD7yn2dh6 — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) February 13, 2017

Why does Ceelo Green look like a Power Rangers villain? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ECuUNk0Cn2 — G.O.C Live Tweets (@GocLiveTweets) February 13, 2017

