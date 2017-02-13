 Funny Memes Trail CeeLo Green's Grammy Outfit - The Herald Nigeria

Funny Memes Trail CeeLo Green’s Grammy Outfit

The Internet is reacting to the viral photos of CeeLo Green’s outfit to the 59th Grammy awards which held last night.

CeeLo Green chose to appear in a gold ensemble to the power event which held in Los Angeles, California and the internet cannot get enough of his outfit.

There have been several reactions to the outfit which has now gone viral.

See some reactions and meme inspired by the outfit below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar