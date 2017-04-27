 I-G orders investigation into alleged comment by policeman

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered investigation into an alleged statement credited to a policeman, Inusa Biu, on his Facebook account.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that an online publication on HOTGISTNAIJA on April 26, credited a statement to Inusa captioned “Policeman threatens to kill 200 Nigerians if Buhari dies.”

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Moshood stated that policemen Were under obligation not to make unauthorised public comments.

 

 

He said Nigeria Police Force is a highly discipline organisation with full observation and compliance with professional ethics and decorum.

The spokesman said that the comment was a distraction “and absolutely a shadowy imagination of the writer and should be disregarded.”

He assured the public of police renewed determination and commitment to maintain law and order. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

