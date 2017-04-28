Go home quietly and stop your stupid, hopeless agitation - Joe Igbokwe advises Nnamdi Kanu - The Herald Nigeria

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has been advised by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokweto quietly to go home after securing his bail condition and stop what he tagged as “stupid” and “hopeless agitation for the realisation of Biafra.”

Igbokwe made the remark while reacting to a threat by the pro-Biafra group to ban him from Igboland over his comments against Kanu.

The APC Chieftain, in a statement, maintained that Biafra is not achievable, stressing that agitators are just “dissipating their energy for nothing.”

He said, “Now that he has been granted bail, he should just quietly go home and rest. We are not a candidate of Biafra. They are just dissipating their energy for nothing. I just hope he will just go home quietly and stop disturbing the peace of the country.

“We are not for Biafra. We can’t build Nigeria for others. The so-called Biafra is too small for us. Nigeria provides a big stage for us. We own this country.

“We are a major ethnic group in this country. How can you go for a small pond when you have Atlantic Ocean?

“So Nnamdi Kanu should go home quietly. He should stop his reckless and stupid agitation. The agitation has no political or economic sense. It is a hopeless agitation that we are not interested in.

“They are just using it to make money from gullible ones. It is a collection of illiterates.”

