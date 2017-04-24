Gov. Ambode: Adeleke’s death a huge loss to entire Yoruba, South-west zone - The Herald Nigeria

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday expressed sadness over the death of the first civilian governor of Osun, Sen. Isiaka Adeleke.
Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Adeleke’s death was a huge loss to the entire South-West zone and the Yoruba race, Vanguard reports.
Senator Adeleke died in Osun on Sunday at the age of 62.
“I was deeply shocked to learn of his death. Only last month, he was in Lagos to join us celebrate our Party Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
“He made his mark first as the first civilian governor of Osun and then as a Senator; he was one of the most prominent lawmakers who did not shy away from issues that affected Nigerians in general.
“He was very passionate about Nigeria’s progress and contributed immensely to the expansion of progressive politics, especially in the South-West”.
Governor Ambode described Adeleke as a loving man, a peacemaker, a grassroots politician and a detribalized Nigerian who was well loved by his people.
The governor prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and urged his family to draw strength from the fact that he made a meaningful impact during his lifetime.
The Lagos state Governor also commiserated with the people of Osun, especially the people of Osun West Senatorial Zone and the State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, over the irreparable loss.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I want to express our heartfelt condolence to the family of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, the people of South-West Nigeria and Nigerians in general on this great and irreparable loss.
“He will be sorely missed,” he said.