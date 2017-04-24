Gov. Ambode: Adeleke’s death a huge loss to entire Yoruba, South-west zone - The Herald Nigeria

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Adeleke’s death was a huge loss to the entire South-West zone and the Yoruba race, Vanguard reports.

Senator Adeleke died in Osun on Sunday at the age of 62.

“I was deeply shocked to learn of his death. Only last month, he was in Lagos to join us celebrate our Party Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“He made his mark first as the first civilian governor of Osun and then as a Senator; he was one of the most prominent lawmakers who did not shy away from issues that affected Nigerians in general.