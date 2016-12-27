Group calls for re-structuring of Nigeria

A group, Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), has called for urgent political and economic re-structuring of Nigeria to tackle the challenges facing the country.

The Leader of ECA, Chief Maria Okwor, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Okwor said that his group would campaign against any political party, group or individual who failed to support re-structuring of the country.

“The entire Igbo land will not cast its votes for any politician who is not in support of restructuring Nigeria, be it for state and national legislative elections or for governorship and presidential elections.

“Our people will only vote for freedom from eternal slavery henceforth,” she said.

Okwor said that the present call for re-structuring of the country has divine backing.

“This new call to free ourselves from slavery through political consciousness is not articulated by man; this is God-ordained.

“God Almighty, in His own time, allows people to know that only they themselves alone can free themselves.

“We have been held down for so long,’’ Okwor said. (NAN)

Leave a comment